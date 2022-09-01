Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ASML by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 6,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $489.94 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $567.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

