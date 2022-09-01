Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

