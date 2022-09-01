BMO Capital Markets Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OKTA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.19.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKTA opened at $91.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.