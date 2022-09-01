Bogged Finance (BOG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,702.00

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Bogged Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bogged Finance

BOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools.

Bogged Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm (the same as Bitcoin). It's a meme-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bogged Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

