BOMB (BOMB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $131,634.00

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $178,748.69 and approximately $131,634.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,059.17 or 0.99917222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00061949 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024382 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,165 coins and its circulating supply is 890,377 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.