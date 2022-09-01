boohoo group (LON:BOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 45 to GBX 37. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. boohoo group traded as low as GBX 41.47 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 43.88 ($0.53), with a volume of 751485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.41 ($0.52).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £510.30 million and a PE ratio of -139.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.42.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

