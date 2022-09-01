boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 37

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.