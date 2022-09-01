Boson Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $23.98 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $663,894.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028862 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083874 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00041027 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 coins. Boson Protocol’s official website is bosonprotocol.io. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol enables a decentralized commerce ecosystem where all participants share in the value they create. Boson Protocol disrupts e-commerce platforms by tokenizing Things and their commerce data within a liquid digital market, built on #DeFi.Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.BOSON tokens are used to govern Boson Protocol, ensuring consensus around critical decisions and controlling the issuance of funds from the dCommerce DAO.Telegram | YouTube | LinkedInWhitepaper”

