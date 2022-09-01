Bright Union Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BRIGHT)

Bright Union (BRIGHT) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Bright Union coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bright Union has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Bright Union has a market cap of $308,386.23 and $11,575.00 worth of Bright Union was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.
Bright Union Coin Profile
Bright Union Coin Trading
