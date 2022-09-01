British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Raised to GBX 4,500

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,031.11 ($48.71).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,451.50 ($41.70) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,419.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,363.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The company has a market cap of £77.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,450.21. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

