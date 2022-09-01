Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Broadway Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 million, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.02. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

