Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $15.11

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 20,588 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 472.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 120,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 55,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

