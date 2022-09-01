Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $483.57

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $483.57.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

IDXX stock opened at $347.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $695.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

