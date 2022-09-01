Brokerages Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price at $747.40

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $747.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPRUY. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €773.00 ($788.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Kering Stock Performance

PPRUY stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. Kering has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

