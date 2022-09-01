Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $20.63

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

KN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Knowles by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after buying an additional 685,980 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 344,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 322,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $15.15 on Monday. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

