Brokerages Set Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Price Target at $74.00

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KUASF shares. Nomura lowered shares of Kuaishou Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Kuaishou Technology Price Performance

Shares of Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

