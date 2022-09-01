Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $414.78

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $414.78.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $322.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,091,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $3,691,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,542 shares in the company, valued at $349,004,789.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.