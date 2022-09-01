Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $169.52

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.52.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $16,582,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.37. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

