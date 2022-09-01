Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$148.11

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$138.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TMX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

X stock opened at C$131.90 on Monday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$121.42 and a twelve month high of C$141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The stock has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$130.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.51.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6100004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

