Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $21.63

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Shares of UPLD opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $327.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.90.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,780.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $214,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,780.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 517,293 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 435,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 346,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 264,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

