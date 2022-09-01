Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ascot Resources Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

AOT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.83 million and a P/E ratio of -18.95. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

