Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harbour Energy plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harbour Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Harbour Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harbour Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

HBRIY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

HBRIY stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

