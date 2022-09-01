Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Blockchain, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note issued on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APLD. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 63,490 shares of company stock valued at $132,104. Corporate insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $621,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $809,000. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $2,451,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Applied Blockchain in the second quarter worth $42,000. 42.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

