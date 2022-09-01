Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.33 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

