BSCPAD Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $138,623.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015383 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

