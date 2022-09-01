BullPerks Tops One Day Volume of $137,382.00 (BLP)

BullPerks (BLP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last week, BullPerks has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BullPerks has a market cap of $853,560.36 and $137,382.00 worth of BullPerks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BullPerks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,318.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.
BullPerks Profile
BullPerks’ total supply is 295,932,540 coins and its circulating supply is 27,865,632 coins. BullPerks’ official Twitter account is @bullperks.
BullPerks Coin Trading
