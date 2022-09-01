Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0029 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $80,019.08 and approximately $4,097.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 830.8% against the dollar and now trades at $803.28 or 0.04057922 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00836171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035433 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

