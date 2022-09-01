Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Burberry Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

About Burberry Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

