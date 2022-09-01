Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,954.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on BURBY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Burberry Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
