Burp (BURP) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Burp (BURP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Burp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burp has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Burp has a market capitalization of $223,004.59 and approximately $86,017.00 worth of Burp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Burp

Burp is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Burp’s official Twitter account is @coinburp.

Buying and Selling Burp

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinBurp (BURP) is the utility and governance token that’ll be listed at the same time as the main app release. Users will be able to stake $BURP in the CoinBurp NFT and DeFi wallet for a whole array of unique rewards such as a yield, NFT raffles and more. When CoinBurp DAO launches, the token will also become the governance method across two established companies. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burp using one of the exchanges listed above.

