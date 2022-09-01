Busy DAO (BUSY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $48,190.00

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Busy DAO has a total market capitalization of $158,118.58 and $48,190.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Busy DAO has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Busy DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,601% against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.32 or 0.07840793 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00825022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Busy DAO Coin Profile

Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Busy DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Busy DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Busy DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Busy DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

