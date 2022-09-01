Buxcoin (BUX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $246,116.52

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Buxcoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Buxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Buxcoin has a market cap of $246,116.52 and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Buxcoin Coin Profile
Buxcoin (CRYPTO:BUX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,345 coins. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Buxcoin is www.buxcoins.com.
Buxcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Buxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Buxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Buxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
