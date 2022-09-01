BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and Product Services. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies.

