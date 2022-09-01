BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BW LPG Price Performance
Shares of BW LPG stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. BW LPG has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13.
BW LPG Company Profile
