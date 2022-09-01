Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $65,985.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $65,985.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00760578 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.