C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Sells $365,520.00 in Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

