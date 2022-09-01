C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

