CACHE Gold (CGT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

CACHE Gold (CGT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.44 or 0.00270642 BTC on major exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $32.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,747.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00133484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087115 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 78,923 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.