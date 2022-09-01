Cahill Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

