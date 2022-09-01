Cake Monster Price Reaches $0.0010 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cake Monster has a market cap of $6.01 million and $17,936.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cake Monster has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cake Monster Coin Profile

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,299,963,409 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.

Cake Monster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cake Monster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cake Monster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cake Monster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

