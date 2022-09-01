Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $42,158.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $42,158.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.67 or 0.07887650 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00162670 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

