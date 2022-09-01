Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of J opened at $124.58 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

