Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,858 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,153,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,413,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,094,000 after purchasing an additional 647,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,841,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,207,000 after purchasing an additional 634,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

