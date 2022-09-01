Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Canada Goose worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canada Goose Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.