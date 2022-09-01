Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,323,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$40.69 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.27.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.