Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$1,323,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.64, for a total value of C$1,323,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,723,076.44.
Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$72.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$68.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$40.69 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
