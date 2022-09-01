Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$258.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.89.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

CDNAF stock opened at $118.00 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of $117.86 and a 52-week high of $157.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

