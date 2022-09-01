Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBWBF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.22.

CBWBF opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

