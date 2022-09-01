Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.11. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$24.11 and a one year high of C$41.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

