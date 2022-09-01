Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.11 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at C$642,753. Insiders purchased 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 over the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.