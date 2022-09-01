Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$37.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE CWB opened at C$24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.11 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.11.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total transaction of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,753. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,759 shares of company stock worth $130,586 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

