Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNNE. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 62,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 64.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 91,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 68.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.