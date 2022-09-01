Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.32

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.46. Canoo shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 31,895 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOEV shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Canoo Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $869.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Josette Sheeran sold 108,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $422,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,398,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,721,536 shares of company stock valued at $11,077,780 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canoo

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

